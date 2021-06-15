Trying to stay cool

As we continue our work week, sunny conditions with heat look to be the bulk of our forecast for at least our remaining work days. We’ll see sunny days with highs in the 90s, with some places reaching close to triple digits especially closer to Friday. Thankfully, winds won’t be too bad, and an incoming front early next week cools us down. In terms of rain chances, Sunday and Monday look to be our best shot with spotty showers and storms possibly working their way in from the mountains of New Mexico.