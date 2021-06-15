Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Trying to stay cool

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As we continue our work week, sunny conditions with heat look to be the bulk of our forecast for at least our remaining work days. We’ll see sunny days with highs in the 90s, with some places reaching close to triple digits especially closer to Friday. Thankfully, winds won’t be too bad, and an incoming front early next week cools us down. In terms of rain chances, Sunday and Monday look to be our best shot with spotty showers and storms possibly working their way in from the mountains of New Mexico.

Most Read

23-year-old Greg Balboa. (Source: Levelland Police Department)
Missing Levelland man’s body found in Curry Co. New Mexico
2 face federal drug charges after traffic stop near Clarendon (Source: Randall County Jail)
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested near Clarendon, admit to smuggling drugs from Houston to Amarillo
Medical emergency causes single vehicle accident, one man dead
Medical emergency causes single vehicle accident, one man dead
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race
Hailey Dunn
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010

Latest News

Hot work week ahead...
Hot work week ahead...
Hot work week ahead...
News and weather on-demand
Heading For Summer
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 6/14
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 6/14