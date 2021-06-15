Superior Healthplan and Uniting Parents to host Stress Management seminar

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Superior Healthplan and Uniting Parents are working together to host a Stress Management seminar on Wednesday, June 16.

The seminar will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and feature bilingual speakers Deadra Carver and Maria Garcia.

If you would like to join the seminar, contact Maria Garcia at (806) 337-1700 extension 21 or at maria.garcia@cohs.net for more information.

