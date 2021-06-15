Viewers Choice Awards
OKC Ambassadors host free baseball clinic and Connie Mack Qualifier June 17-19 in Amarillo

Free clinic for ages 5-12 will be be held Wednesday 5-8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-noon
By Larissa Liska
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week the OKC Ambassadors will host their Ambassadors Shootout baseball tournament at Amarillo High’s Sandie Field and Tascosa High School. The tourney features 16 to 18-year-old athletes from the Amarillo area, Plainview, Lubbock and Oklahoma City. This Connie Mack Qualifier runs June 17-19 for the eight registered teams.

Along with the tournament, the OKC Ambassadors Ministry will hold two free baseball clinics open to the public for kids ages 5 to 12-years-old. The clinics will teach young kids the terms and skills needed to play baseball and will be held at the Rick Kline Baseball Complex.

”With the Ambassadors it’s a big part of their ministry, so they’re going to work a lot of fundamental baseball skills,” said Off Speed Athletic owner Anthony Bethel. “It’s going to be a good time. They just want to basically spread their mission, get their message out and teach kids basic baseball skills.”

Fans wanting to attend the Ambassadors Shootout tournament will pay a five dollar entry fee.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

