Hot work week ahead...

Hot, high pressure will be in control of our weather for the next several days and that means nice mornings and hot afternoons. Our mornings will be the nicest part of the upcoming days with temperatures starting out in the mid 60s with light winds. Sunny skies will allow those temperatures to climb quickly each day into the mid 90s but at least the winds will stay around the 10-15 mph range. We may see a minor cool down towards the weekend with highs near 90° and a slight chance for evening showers.

