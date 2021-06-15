Viewers Choice Awards
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart

By Bailie Myers
Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck near Dalhart Monday.

DPS officials said at 6:30 p.m. a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado was east on County Road G, about eight miles southeast of Dalhart.

The vehicle left the roadway and traveled into the north ditch.

Officials said the vehicle traveled back on to the roadway in a side skid and rolled.

Three people were ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle came to rest in a field.

DPS officials said the driver had been drinking and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

34-year-old Lliana Sauceda, of Dumas, and 28-year-old Lucio Quezada-Hernandez were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Jose Munoz, of Dalhart. He was transported to Coon Memorial Hospital in Dalhart with serious injuries.

