Dora bus driver arrested on charges of sexual exploitation, solicitation of children

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A bus driver from Rogers was arrested on allegations he possessed child pornography and pressured two students on his bus to send him explicit photos.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Jason Mapp, a buss driver for Dora Consolidated Schools.

He was booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center on charges of sexual exploitation of children and child solicitation by electronic communication device, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

Dan Lindsey, the attorney representing Mapp, said he denies the allegations and will fight the charges.

According to an arrest warrant, two girls said they were receiving strange messages from anonymous Instagram and Snapchat accounts they believed were run by Mapp.

The girls allowed officials to search their phones, and the investigating officer discovered a message from the account stating “you are either going to (send nude photos) here or my main account or I’ll call and tell your nana everything and you know she will believe me because I’m your bus driver.”

Officials executed a search warrant on Mapp’s home and located a phone containing several images of the girls in question and a desktop computer with several photos and videos of children appearing to be younger that 16 years of age engaging in sexual activities, according to the arrest warrant.

During a voluntary interview in July, Mapp told officials that various people might have vendettas against him, including a coworker and Instagram user he reported for violating policy..

ENMN reached out to Dora Superintendent Brandon Hays, who said Mapp had been terminated from his position with Dora Consolidated Schools.

