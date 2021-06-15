Don Harrington Discovery Center offering chance to meet Astro the Robotic Dog

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is offering two chances to meet Astro the Robotic Dog.

The public demonstrations will be held on June 16 and 17 and 3:30 p.m. in the Outdoor Science Park.

The event is free and open to the public. Non-members may have to pay the Discovery Center entry fee.

At the event, the dog will demonstrate the use its capabilities.

