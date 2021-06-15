Criminal Complaint: $12 million worth of Fentanyl found during traffic stop in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people face federal charges after a DPS trooper reports finding $12 million worth of Fentanyl during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

According to a criminal complaint, the trooper stopped a car on June 8 on I-40 in Oldham County for speeding.

The driver was identified as Alejandro Alarcon Lopez Jr., and the passenger was identified as Timothy Ruben Osorno.

During the traffic stop, the complaint says the trooper noticed inconsistencies when one person said they were traveling to Amarillo to visit friends and the other said they were traveling to South Carolina to visit family.

A DPS Narcotics K-9 conducted an air sniff around the car and alerted to narcotics.

During a search of the car, the complaint says the trooper found seven bundles of white powdery substance that tested positive for the characteristics of Fentanyl.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $12 million.

Both Lopez Jr. and Osorno were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of Fentanyl.

