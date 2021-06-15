Cannon Air Force Base partners with Ameresco for $19 million infrastructure upgrades

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base is partnering with Ameresco for a $19 million project of infrastructure upgrades.

The project aims to enhance Cannon’s mission capabilities and address its energy and sustainability goals, according to a news release.

The project designed by Ameresco will provide facility improvements and enable recurring reductions in utility costs, while converting four percent of the base’s electric energy usage to onsite renewable resources.

“We are so honored to work with Canon Air Force Base on this project to enhance the base’s operational efficiency and provide on-site energy generation,” said Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president and general manager of Federal Solutions at Ameresco. “Throughout our planning process, we focused on Cannon’s key project objectives to reduce energy consumption and enhance the base’s resiliency while advancing the specialized airpower and combat support mission of this essential Air Force installation.”

The planned improvements include upgrades to existing transformers, direct digital controls, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment. The project also includes enhancements to the Air Commando Mission night training.

Construction on the project is expected to be complete in 2023.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.