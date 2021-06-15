Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Cannon Air Force Base partners with Ameresco for $19 million infrastructure upgrades

Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base is partnering with Ameresco for a $19 million project of infrastructure upgrades.

The project aims to enhance Cannon’s mission capabilities and address its energy and sustainability goals, according to a news release.

The project designed by Ameresco will provide facility improvements and enable recurring reductions in utility costs, while converting four percent of the base’s electric energy usage to onsite renewable resources.

“We are so honored to work with Canon Air Force Base on this project to enhance the base’s operational efficiency and provide on-site energy generation,” said Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president and general manager of Federal Solutions at Ameresco. “Throughout our planning process, we focused on Cannon’s key project objectives to reduce energy consumption and enhance the base’s resiliency while advancing the specialized airpower and combat support mission of this essential Air Force installation.”

The planned improvements include upgrades to existing transformers, direct digital controls, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment. The project also includes enhancements to the Air Commando Mission night training.

Construction on the project is expected to be complete in 2023.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Greg Balboa. (Source: Levelland Police Department)
Missing Levelland man’s body found in Curry Co. New Mexico
2 face federal drug charges after traffic stop near Clarendon (Source: Randall County Jail)
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested near Clarendon, admit to smuggling drugs from Houston to Amarillo
DPS: 2 killed, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in rollover near Dalhart
Medical emergency causes single vehicle accident, one man dead
Medical emergency causes single vehicle accident, one man dead
Amarillo Police searching for missing 10 year old boy
Amarillo Police: Missing 10-year-old has been located

Latest News

Shawn Casey Adkins has been arrested and charged with the murder of Hailey Dunn, 10 years after...
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010
Two people face federal charges after a DPS trooper reports finding $12 million worth of...
Criminal Complaint: $12 million worth of Fentanyl found during traffic stop in Oldham County
Parking garage repairs will occur as soon as possible for the Rick Husband International Airport.
TSA PreCheck coming to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport
The Don Harrington Discovery Center is offering two chances to meet Astro the Robotic Dog....
Don Harrington Discovery Center offering chance to meet Astro the Robotic Dog