Amarillo police search for missing 10-year-old boy
Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy from Amarillo.
Officials said Hebron Jazon Cerros was last seen around noon yesterday.
Cerros went missing from a residence near Lamount Drive and White Oak Drive in South Amarillo.
He is described as four-feet-eleven-inches tall and has brown hair and eyes.
Police said Cerros was last seen wearing a green short sleeved shirt, black shorts and black Nike tennis shoes.
Those with information his his location are asked to call APD at (806) 378-3038 or 911 if it’s an emergency.
