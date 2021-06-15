Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police search for missing 10-year-old boy

By Penny Kmitt and Bailie Myers
Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy from Amarillo.

Officials said Hebron Jazon Cerros was last seen around noon yesterday.

Cerros went missing from a residence near Lamount Drive and White Oak Drive in South Amarillo.

He is described as four-feet-eleven-inches tall and has brown hair and eyes.

Police said Cerros was last seen wearing a green short sleeved shirt, black shorts and black Nike tennis shoes.

Those with information his his location are asked to call APD at (806) 378-3038 or 911 if it’s an emergency.

