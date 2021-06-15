Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police continue looking for man missing for 3 years

Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018
Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018(Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police continue looking for a man who has been missing for three years.

Bobby Lee Johns was last seen on June 9, 2018 in Amarillo. On June 13, officers were called to the area of Holyoke Trail and Coulter Street for a missing persons report. Later that day, authorities located his car in Oldham County off Mile Marker 15 of I-40.

Police say the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing and detectives are still looking for clues that could lead to solving this case.

The family remains in contact with detectives and is still seeking answers.

If you have any information on his disappearance, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-9468.

Police say that even the smallest bit of information can lead to a break in the case.

***Update June 15th, 2021*** Three years have passed since Bobby Lee Johns was reported missing. The investigation into...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

