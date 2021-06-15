Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo High’s Jake Maynard selected to UIL 5A State All-Tournament team

State Semifinal stats: 3 RBI, 2 H and 1 R versus Barbers Hill
By Larissa Liska
Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school baseball season ended last week with the Amarillo High Sandies falling short in the UIL 5A State Semifinals in Round Rock and senior Jake Maynard earned a spot on the State Championship All-Tournament team. The TCU signee shortstop performed well against the 5A State Champion Barbers Hill Eagles.

Maynard led the Sandies at bat with three RBI, two hits and one run in the Semifinals. Maynard will play with the Horned Frogs next season in Division 1 baseball.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

