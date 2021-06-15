Amarillo High’s Jake Maynard selected to UIL 5A State All-Tournament team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school baseball season ended last week with the Amarillo High Sandies falling short in the UIL 5A State Semifinals in Round Rock and senior Jake Maynard earned a spot on the State Championship All-Tournament team. The TCU signee shortstop performed well against the 5A State Champion Barbers Hill Eagles.

Maynard led the Sandies at bat with three RBI, two hits and one run in the Semifinals. Maynard will play with the Horned Frogs next season in Division 1 baseball.

