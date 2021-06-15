Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in burglary of business in Wolflin Village area

By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying the suspect in a burglary of a business in the Wolflin Village area.

On May 29, a suspect was seen on video arriving in a white Toyota Avalon with heavy damage to the passenger side doors. The suspect broke into a building in the Wolflin Village area and later left in the car.

If you know who this may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

