Amarillo College receives $15 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College announced it has received a gift of $15 million from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The gift is the largest in the history of Amarillo College and constitutes one of the largest single disbursements of a gift in the history of the community.

Scott, who is on Forbes’ 2021 list of the world’s wealthiest women, has in recent months gifted billions of dollars to nonprofits and charities, including hundreds of millions for historically black colleges and universities and community colleges.

“This is overwhelming in every sense of the word,” said AC President Russell Lowery-Hart. “We are equally elated, stunned and gratified by Ms. Scott’s amazing philanthropy. We are not only grateful to Ms. Scott, we are in awe of her.”

“The majority of our students - working women of color with children - live in the war zone of poverty and just need a college and community to systemically love them to success. This gift will ensure that Amarillo College can freely continue to reimagine education and remove even more barriers for students. Ms. Scott’s gift certainly makes our students and our community feel loved,” continued Lowery-Hart.

The gift is unrestricted and may be used at AC’s sole discretion.

“This tremendous gift is confirmation of the transformative work that is being done by Amarillo College, work being recognized nationwide,” said Johnny Mize, chairman of the AC Board of Regents. “Our city and the communities we serve can be proud of what we are doing to prepare our workforce of the future.”

Lowery-Hart says AC will likely consider using the funds to establish an endowment that would generate earnings and benefit the College in perpetuity.

“We’ll engage the community,” said Lowery-Hart. “We want this gift to benefit the community that we are dedicated to serving. What we do know is this: The mission of Amarillo College will be supported, deepened and extended by these funds.”

Scott announced gifts today totaling more than $2.7 billion to 286 “high-impact” organizations.

