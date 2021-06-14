Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Sod Poodles slam the Hooks out of the park with 7 to 5 win

Series tie 3-3 against Corpus Christi Hooks
By Paige Sachse
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - JuanCarlos Cintron launches key grand slam out of the park to send the Sod Poodles in 6 to 0 lead in the second inning!

Hooks end the night with 5 runs, 8 hits, and 2 errors.

Sod Poodles get the win with 7 runs, 7 hits, and 1 error on the night.

Hooks Hitters:

Costes, Hensley, Taylor, Julks, and Manea.

Sod Poodles Hitters:

McCarthy (2), Miroglio, Fletcher, Perdomo, Martinez, and Cintron.

Sod Poodles Manager, Shawn Roof says this series split is one to celebrate.

“Anytime you fall behind, a couple games and lose three out of four, coming out and salvaging a split is huge.” Says Roof. “The guys continued to battle the whole time, and it’s a good win to celebrate and enjoy going into the off day.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anne Lopez, considered missing and endangered (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police: Woman considered missing and endangered found safe
Arrington Sleeper, arrested for murder charge after drive-by shooting (Source: Randall County...
Amarillo police arrest teen for murder charge related to drive-by shooting death
A couple strong to severe storms possible Sunday PM
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta

Latest News

2021 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame
Panhandle athletes and coaches are recognized at the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame
2021 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame
2021 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Inductees
2021 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame
VIDEO: 2021 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame
Former WT kicker helps Panhandle athletes prepare for next football season
Former WT football kicker helps Panhandle athletes prepare for next football season