Sod Poodles slam the Hooks out of the park with 7 to 5 win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - JuanCarlos Cintron launches key grand slam out of the park to send the Sod Poodles in 6 to 0 lead in the second inning!

Hooks end the night with 5 runs, 8 hits, and 2 errors.

Sod Poodles get the win with 7 runs, 7 hits, and 1 error on the night.

Hooks Hitters:

Costes, Hensley, Taylor, Julks, and Manea.

Sod Poodles Hitters:

McCarthy (2), Miroglio, Fletcher, Perdomo, Martinez, and Cintron.

Sod Poodles Manager, Shawn Roof says this series split is one to celebrate.

“Anytime you fall behind, a couple games and lose three out of four, coming out and salvaging a split is huge.” Says Roof. “The guys continued to battle the whole time, and it’s a good win to celebrate and enjoy going into the off day.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.