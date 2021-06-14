Medical emergency causes single vehicle accident, one man dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has died after a Sunday afternoon single vehicle accident.

Around 1:50 p.m., Amarillo police were called to a single vehicle crash near the 3400 block of River Road.

A Ford F150 driven by Rodney Ramirez, 54, was traveling west bound through a field when Mr. Ramirez suffered a medical emergency and struck a tree.

He was transported to an area hospital where he died as result of the medical emergency.

The incident is being investigated by the APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad.

