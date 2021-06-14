Viewers Choice Awards
Medical emergency causes single vehicle accident, one man dead

(WVUE)
By KFDA Digital
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has died after a Sunday afternoon single vehicle accident.

Around 1:50 p.m., Amarillo police were called to a single vehicle crash near the 3400 block of River Road.

A Ford F150 driven by Rodney Ramirez, 54, was traveling west bound through a field when Mr. Ramirez suffered a medical emergency and struck a tree.

He was transported to an area hospital where he died as result of the medical emergency.

The incident is being investigated by the APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

