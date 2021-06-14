Region 16 announces 2021 Superintendent of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 Education Service Center announced Jimmy Hannon, Superintendent of Highland Park ISD, has been named the 2021 Region 16 Superintendent of the Year.

Hannon will represent Region 16 in the annual Superintendent of the Year award program.

“Superintendent Hannon is an excellent example of the outstanding educators we have in Region 16. Jimmy certainly deserves this recognition, and I have no doubt that he will represent us well at the state level. We are all proud to name him our Superintendent of the Year,” said Ray Cogburn, Region 16 ESC Executive Director.

The Superintendent of the Year program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.

Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality in their districts and commitment to public involvement in education.

The state committee will interview all regional winners in Austin in August and select five state finalists. The Superintendent of the Year will be announced in September at the 2021 Texas Association of School Administers/TASB Convention in Dallas.

