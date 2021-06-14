Portions of Hunsley Hills neighborhood in Canyon to experience temporary halt in water

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Portions of the Hunsley Hills neighborhood in Canyon will experience a temporary halt in water while crews work to repair a waterline break.

The break was reported Monday afternoon while Vexus Fiber workers were installing fiber-optics in the neighborhood.

The City of Canyon Water Department is currently resolving the waterline issue and water services should resume Monday evening.

The affected portions of the Hunsley Hills area are the Canyon rim and the Yucca Circle area.

Other residents should not experience a halt in water services.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.