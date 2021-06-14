Viewers Choice Awards
Panhandle athletes and coaches are recognized at the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame

By Paige Sachse
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2021 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame was one to remember. Recognizing athletes and coaches from not only the 2021 season but, also the 2020 season that was postponed for many; creating obstacles for athletes and coaches to work around.

Here are the honorees for the Athletes of the Year:

SportNameSchool
BaseballColeman JunellBushland High School
Basketball 2020Qua GrantWest Texas A&M University
Co-Basketball 2021Joel MurrayWest Texas A&M University
Co-Basketball 2021Alli SchulteLubbock Christian University
Cross CountryKyla KaneWellington High School
FootballHayze HufstedlerCanadian High School
GolfGatlin GoadFort Elliot High School
SoccerJaime CarrilloPalo Duro High School
SoftballShanna McBroomWest Texas A&M University
TennisBryce WareCanyon High School
Co-TrackBenjamin AzamatiWest Texas A&M University
Co-TrackZada SwoopesWest Texas A&M University
VolleyballKinley RudderBushland High School
Co-Wrestling 2020Jaydn HeatonRandall High School
Co-Wrestling 2020 & 2021Branson BrittenRandall High School

For the Coaches of the Year:

SportNameSchool
BaseballRandon JohnsonAmarillo High School
Co-Basketball 2020Eric SchillingNazareth High School
Co-Basketball 2020Shannn FisherGruver High School
Co-Basketball 2021Tate LombardCanyon High School
Co-Basketball 2021Boston HudsonClarendon High School
Co-Basketball 2021Coby BecknerTexline High School
Cross CountryJake KrolickWest Texas A&M University
FootballBlake BryantCanyon High School
GolfRicky GuyCanyon High School
SoccerStacey McPhersonAmarillo High School
Co-SoftballScott TankersleyBushland High School
Co-SoftballMichael MookWest Texas A&M University
TennisCody CrouchHereford High School
TrackCorby MaurerPanhandle High School
VolleyballJason CulpepperBushland High School
Wrestling 2020 & 2021David QuirinoRandall High School

Special Awards:

C.L Duniven Jr. Super Team Award: Randall High School Boys Wrestling

Leslie & Nard Cazzel “Big Play” Memorial Award: Reagan Cochran & Josh Culwell, Canadian High School

The Dick Risenhoover Award: Brad Wieck, Cubs/Padres

The Dee Henry Memorial Award: Norma Solomon, Bushland High School

Special Achievement Awards:

WT Men’s Basketball 2021

Tom Simons - 50 years of broadcasting Hereford football

Pat Nolan - Years of service, PSHOF Committee Member

Matt Stewart - WT Track coach

