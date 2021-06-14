Panhandle athletes and coaches are recognized at the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2021 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame was one to remember. Recognizing athletes and coaches from not only the 2021 season but, also the 2020 season that was postponed for many; creating obstacles for athletes and coaches to work around.

Here are the honorees for the Athletes of the Year:

Sport Name School Baseball Coleman Junell Bushland High School Basketball 2020 Qua Grant West Texas A&M University Co-Basketball 2021 Joel Murray West Texas A&M University Co-Basketball 2021 Alli Schulte Lubbock Christian University Cross Country Kyla Kane Wellington High School Football Hayze Hufstedler Canadian High School Golf Gatlin Goad Fort Elliot High School Soccer Jaime Carrillo Palo Duro High School Softball Shanna McBroom West Texas A&M University Tennis Bryce Ware Canyon High School Co-Track Benjamin Azamati West Texas A&M University Co-Track Zada Swoopes West Texas A&M University Volleyball Kinley Rudder Bushland High School Co-Wrestling 2020 Jaydn Heaton Randall High School Co-Wrestling 2020 & 2021 Branson Britten Randall High School

For the Coaches of the Year:

Sport Name School Baseball Randon Johnson Amarillo High School Co-Basketball 2020 Eric Schilling Nazareth High School Co-Basketball 2020 Shannn Fisher Gruver High School Co-Basketball 2021 Tate Lombard Canyon High School Co-Basketball 2021 Boston Hudson Clarendon High School Co-Basketball 2021 Coby Beckner Texline High School Cross Country Jake Krolick West Texas A&M University Football Blake Bryant Canyon High School Golf Ricky Guy Canyon High School Soccer Stacey McPherson Amarillo High School Co-Softball Scott Tankersley Bushland High School Co-Softball Michael Mook West Texas A&M University Tennis Cody Crouch Hereford High School Track Corby Maurer Panhandle High School Volleyball Jason Culpepper Bushland High School Wrestling 2020 & 2021 David Quirino Randall High School

Special Awards:

C.L Duniven Jr. Super Team Award: Randall High School Boys Wrestling

Leslie & Nard Cazzel “Big Play” Memorial Award: Reagan Cochran & Josh Culwell, Canadian High School

The Dick Risenhoover Award: Brad Wieck, Cubs/Padres

The Dee Henry Memorial Award: Norma Solomon, Bushland High School

Special Achievement Awards:

WT Men’s Basketball 2021

Tom Simons - 50 years of broadcasting Hereford football

Pat Nolan - Years of service, PSHOF Committee Member

Matt Stewart - WT Track coach

