Panhandle athletes and coaches are recognized at the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2021 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame was one to remember. Recognizing athletes and coaches from not only the 2021 season but, also the 2020 season that was postponed for many; creating obstacles for athletes and coaches to work around.
Here are the honorees for the Athletes of the Year:
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Baseball
|Coleman Junell
|Bushland High School
|Basketball 2020
|Qua Grant
|West Texas A&M University
|Co-Basketball 2021
|Joel Murray
|West Texas A&M University
|Co-Basketball 2021
|Alli Schulte
|Lubbock Christian University
|Cross Country
|Kyla Kane
|Wellington High School
|Football
|Hayze Hufstedler
|Canadian High School
|Golf
|Gatlin Goad
|Fort Elliot High School
|Soccer
|Jaime Carrillo
|Palo Duro High School
|Softball
|Shanna McBroom
|West Texas A&M University
|Tennis
|Bryce Ware
|Canyon High School
|Co-Track
|Benjamin Azamati
|West Texas A&M University
|Co-Track
|Zada Swoopes
|West Texas A&M University
|Volleyball
|Kinley Rudder
|Bushland High School
|Co-Wrestling 2020
|Jaydn Heaton
|Randall High School
|Co-Wrestling 2020 & 2021
|Branson Britten
|Randall High School
For the Coaches of the Year:
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Baseball
|Randon Johnson
|Amarillo High School
|Co-Basketball 2020
|Eric Schilling
|Nazareth High School
|Co-Basketball 2020
|Shannn Fisher
|Gruver High School
|Co-Basketball 2021
|Tate Lombard
|Canyon High School
|Co-Basketball 2021
|Boston Hudson
|Clarendon High School
|Co-Basketball 2021
|Coby Beckner
|Texline High School
|Cross Country
|Jake Krolick
|West Texas A&M University
|Football
|Blake Bryant
|Canyon High School
|Golf
|Ricky Guy
|Canyon High School
|Soccer
|Stacey McPherson
|Amarillo High School
|Co-Softball
|Scott Tankersley
|Bushland High School
|Co-Softball
|Michael Mook
|West Texas A&M University
|Tennis
|Cody Crouch
|Hereford High School
|Track
|Corby Maurer
|Panhandle High School
|Volleyball
|Jason Culpepper
|Bushland High School
|Wrestling 2020 & 2021
|David Quirino
|Randall High School
Special Awards:
C.L Duniven Jr. Super Team Award: Randall High School Boys Wrestling
Leslie & Nard Cazzel “Big Play” Memorial Award: Reagan Cochran & Josh Culwell, Canadian High School
The Dick Risenhoover Award: Brad Wieck, Cubs/Padres
The Dee Henry Memorial Award: Norma Solomon, Bushland High School
Special Achievement Awards:
WT Men’s Basketball 2021
Tom Simons - 50 years of broadcasting Hereford football
Pat Nolan - Years of service, PSHOF Committee Member
Matt Stewart - WT Track coach
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.