Lots of Sunshine

An upper-level high pressure system is preparing to settle us into a very dry and warm period for the rest of the week. As we head into Monday, expect daytime highs up in the low 90s, only getting warmer as we head into the week. Skies will remain mostly sunny with winds out of the south at only about 10-20 mph at their worst. A change in the pattern could set us up for rain chances closer to next weekend, but there’s more that still needs to fall into place before we get too excited about that yet.