City of Clovis Charter Review Committee to take public input

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Charter Review Committee will take public input on changes to the way the city runs during a meeting on Tuesday, June 15.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library located at 701 North Main.

The public is invited to attend the meeting to present any changes to the Charter they wish to be considered.

The Charter Review Commission consists of the mayor, two commissioners and eight citizen members.

