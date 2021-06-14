Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

City of Clovis Charter Review Committee to take public input

City of Clovis, NM
City of Clovis, NM
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Charter Review Committee will take public input on changes to the way the city runs during a meeting on Tuesday, June 15.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library located at 701 North Main.

The public is invited to attend the meeting to present any changes to the Charter they wish to be considered.

The Charter Review Commission consists of the mayor, two commissioners and eight citizen members.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Greg Balboa. (Source: Levelland Police Department)
Missing Levelland man’s body found in Curry Co. New Mexico
Medical emergency causes single vehicle accident, one man dead
Medical emergency causes single vehicle accident, one man dead
Anne Lopez, considered missing and endangered (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police: Woman considered missing and endangered found safe
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race
A couple strong to severe storms possible Sunday PM

Latest News

Jimmy Hannon, announced as Region 16's 2021 Superintendent of the Year (Source: Region 16)
Region 16 announces 2021 Superintendent of the Year
2 face federal drug charges after traffic stop near Clarendon (Source: Randall County Jail)
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested near Clarendon, admit to smuggling drugs from Houston to Amarillo
23-year-old Greg Balboa. (Source: Levelland Police Department)
Missing Levelland man’s body found in Curry Co. New Mexico
VIDEO: BritKare Home Medical hosting blood drive this Tuesday
VIDEO: BritKare Home Medical hosting blood drive this Tuesday