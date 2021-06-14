Viewers Choice Awards
BritKare Home Medical hosting blood drive this Tuesday

Coffee Memorial Blood Center says one donation could save up to three lives.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center says one donation could save up to three lives.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BritKare Home Medical is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, June 15.

The blood drive will take place from 10:45 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at the Coffee Memorial Bloodmobile on 1800 Coulter Street.

Donors will receive a hamburger lunch, two t-shirts, a Wonderland WOW pass and a voucher for a free gallon of milk and pint of ice cream that is redeemable at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

To make an appointment, call (806) 331-8833.

