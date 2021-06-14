BritKare Home Medical hosting blood drive this Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BritKare Home Medical is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, June 15.

The blood drive will take place from 10:45 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at the Coffee Memorial Bloodmobile on 1800 Coulter Street.

Donors will receive a hamburger lunch, two t-shirts, a Wonderland WOW pass and a voucher for a free gallon of milk and pint of ice cream that is redeemable at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

To make an appointment, call (806) 331-8833.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.