Sunny and hot for the upcoming work week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A few showers and storms will be possible Sunday evening-the overnight hours. A couple of storms may become severe (damaging winds to 60mph and hail to quarter size) south of I-40 and east of I-27, and in far northeastern New Mexico. Most of us will remain dry overnight tonight as Saturdays storms stabilized our atmosphere making the overall severe threat become very low.

The new work week looks to be mostly sunny each and everyday with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will be breezy each day at about 10-20mph, mainly from the south. Take advantage of the quiet weather pattern that is shaping up next week! Remember your heat safety tips and stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors for extended periods of time.

7 Day Supercast (KFDA)

