2021 Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five new names are being added to the 63rd Annual Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame.

Members gathered to receive their induction jacket and be recognized in a shortened version before the big day. They told stories of their athletic days, and some even remembered watching each other play and compete against each other. A day of smiles and even some tears. The 189th inductee, Rayford Young teared up talking about the legacy his son, Trae Young is leaving on top of his, and what this induction means to his family name.

”To represent the Young name, and everything that the name has done for the, I say the city of Pampa, the town of Pampa. It definitely didn’t start with me.” Young said. “For me it’s just having that name on the back of the jersey and just advancing that legacy.”

A Pampa and Texas Tech packed induction group, including Sharon Moultrie-Bruner. As a track and field star for the Red Raiders she says she had quite the shoes to fill after her siblings, and hopes her legacy lives on in her athletes.

“Each one of my siblings did something in Pampa. Since I am the youngest, by the time I got to high school, I had to continue the tradition.” Moultire-Bruner said. “The legacy is, you don’t ever give up. Never give up at anything. Do the best you can do and God will take you anywhere, if you work hard.”

For the 191st inductee, the late Noel Johnson. Who was a part of the national championship team of the Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball team. Leaving a legacy after losing her battle to cancer just last year. Her bother, Nick Johnson received her jacket in honor of her, and says she would be honored to be a part of this induction class.

“I think she would be very humbled and very proud, like I said on stage, that this class is just perfect for her. Two Red Raiders going in and coach Lombard.” Said Johnson. “She would be very humbled and very honored, and I think that is what she would say.” ‘Do you miss her?’ “Yeah...yeah.”

Joe Lombard concludes the inductees for the 192nd spot. The nation’s most successful high school girls basketball coach in history who won 19 state championships with 1,379 wins in 42 seasons.

“A huge honor. Living in the Panhandle, the people that are here. To be honored with such an elite company.” Lombard said. “Of course, the communities of Nazareth and Canyon. It doesn’t get much better than that as far as great basketball communities.”

One that could not attend was Steve Garmon of Groom, TX. He played both sides of the ball as a lineman in high school and got his chance at college ball in Fort Worth. He ended up as a two-time All-Southwest Conference lineman for TCU. Most recently served as the number two guy in the secret service and served under 6 presidents. What a great group of inductees, and the official ceremony will take place Sunday, June 13th at 2 in the afternoon.

