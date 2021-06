Most of us caught a break from the higher heat today courtesy of a late season cool front. These near normal temps will last all weekend and into early next week. Highs for Saturday will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s and there is even a decent chance for showers and storms Saturday night and a lesser chance Sunday night. The skies clear out early next week with low 90s for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.