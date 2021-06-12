Strong to severe storms possible tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this evening into the overnight hours. Dew points across the entire region are in the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s, which is supplying a lot of moisture for storms. There is also a lot of energy available (CAPE) for storms to tap into, which can allow storms to quickly become severe. With a northwest flow aloft, we can’t completely rule out an isolated tornado or two, but the overall tornado threat looks to be very low. The main severe weather threats will be very large hail when storms are first developing in eastern NM, transitioning to a damaging wind threat as storms merge in E NM and a squall line forms moving into the Tx/Ok panhandles. Wind gusts in storms may exceed 70mph, so you will want to secure any outdoor objects you have! Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday, June 12th (SPC, KFDA)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.