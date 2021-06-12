Hooks hot bats sizzle Sod Poodles 8-3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Check out Ruckus riding past the fans, hoping the Soddies wave them goodbye.

Let’s go to the bottom of the second inning, sod poodles’ Michael De La Cruz on second, Hooks’ wild pitch sends De La Cruz around the bases, he sprints home, slides and puts the Soddies on the board.

Same batter up, Juancarlos Cintron hits a liner deep to right field, a Soddie trots home, and Amarillo is up 2 to 0.

Next frame, Hooks answer with two runners on, JJ Matijevic hammers a shot deep to left center, this one’s got the distance and goes yards for a three run homer.

The Sod Poodles get sizzled 8 to 3. They now tie the series 2 to 2.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.