Harwell and Cook orthodontics announces winner for Smile 4 Healthcare Workers contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Harwell and Cook Orthodontics announced the winner of their Smile 4 Healthcare Workers contest.

The program celebrates front line employees who have gone above and beyond by giving them complimentary braces.

“People come in and it’s amazing when, smiles change lives is what we like to say. Maybe if we help smile and feel comfortable, he smiles at someone else makes them feel better and especially when you’re dealing with people who are sick or who are having a hard time you know just a little bit can make a big difference,” said Dr. Anthony Harwell, orthodontist.

The winner Bryan Bailey said that is exactly what they did.

“I’ve always told people to not worry about what they look like and I’ve always worried about it even in the background so finally one thing I won’t have to worry about anymore is being able to smile again,” said Bryan Bailey, biomed tech at NWTHS/winner of contest.

Bailey is a Biomed Tech at Northwest Texas Hospital.

He received over 64,000 votes, which according to Maxwell is pretty impressive, as the runner up had three to four thousand.

