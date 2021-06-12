Former WT football kicker helps Panhandle athletes prepare for next football season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -

“When I signed to play in college on February 9, 2009, I was not only signing to play college ball, but I signed because I wanted to give back.” Sergio Castillo said.

Sergio Castillo, a former West Texas A&M football player and current free agent for the NFL, has a passion for not only kicking and punting but also helping local athletes.

“806 is my home now and I just want to pass on the knowledge and the little wisdom that I have so, these kids can achieve their dreams.” Castillo says.

Castillo is holding personal clinics this summer to help athletes improve their skills before the next football season.

“It helps me a lot, especially since he came from West Texas A&M.” Said West Texas A&M junior kicker Brayden Welch. “Being an All-American, he really shows his pride in his kicking. He’s very technical in his kicking style and, I think that is what matters.”

He’s even inspiring and encouraging young athletes to dream big.

“Honestly it’s an honor because it’s always been a dream of mine to play in the NFL kicking wise.” Said Bushland High School senior, Angelo Ortiz. “Training with him is actually very cool, I think it’s a very awesome experience and a lot of kids should try it.”

With coaching on the side since college, Castillo says that he’s learned over the years, it’s more than just helping athletes improve their skills, it’s also about personal growth off the field as well.

“I’ve been learning as a coach lately and I understand coaches now when they say that the biggest thing is not all about the wins, it’s if you see an individual grow and like a said, on and off the field, now that is pretty special.” Castillo said.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.