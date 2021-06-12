Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Exhibit, ceremony mark 5th anniversary of Pulse massacre

By Associated Press
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 49 victims who were massacred at a gay nightclub shooting in Florida are being honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance and a street dance party.

The remembrances culminate with a ceremony Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders are invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse nightclub.

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrington Sleeper, arrested for murder charge after drive-by shooting (Source: Randall County...
Amarillo police arrest teen for murder charge related to drive-by shooting death
1 man injured after a 2 semi crash on US Highway 54
Amarillo police give over 300 citations, make 10 arrests during ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver
AAMW PARVOVIRUS
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare continues efforts to prevent spread of potentially fatal disease

Latest News

Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with...
Florida police officer remembers Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando
Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday...
13 hurt in downtown Austin shooting; suspect not in custody
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
China, US diplomats clash over human rights, pandemic origin