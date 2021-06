AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a woman considered missing and endangered has been found and is safe.

Police say Ann Marie “Annie” Lopez has been found.

Police thank everyone who called and helped look for her.

***UPDATE*** Anne Lopez has bren located safe. Thank you to everyone who called and helped look for her. ***original... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Saturday, June 12, 2021

