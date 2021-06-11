Viewers Choice Awards
US Postal Service employee charged with theft of mail

Image courtesy of: US DOJ Western District of Louisiana
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A US Postal Service employee was federally indicted Tuesday charged with two counts of theft of mail. Jeremy Dale Massingill is accused of embezzling mail matter of more than $500.

Count one involves a greeting card containing a check made payable in the amount of $150; a $25 Starbucks gift card, a $25 Chipotle gift card and a Federal Reserve note in a $20 denomination.

Count two involves 15 gift cards totaling $500.

He is not currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

