US Postal Service employee charged with theft of mail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A US Postal Service employee was federally indicted Tuesday charged with two counts of theft of mail. Jeremy Dale Massingill is accused of embezzling mail matter of more than $500.

Count one involves a greeting card containing a check made payable in the amount of $150; a $25 Starbucks gift card, a $25 Chipotle gift card and a Federal Reserve note in a $20 denomination.

Count two involves 15 gift cards totaling $500.

He is not currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

