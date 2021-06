AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will close Georgia Street under I-40 over the weekend.

As bridge work continues, the northbound lanes of Georgia Street will be closed from 6:00 p.m. Friday until 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, the southbound lanes of Georgia Street at I-40 will be closed from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

