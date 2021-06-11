Viewers Choice Awards
Two guests on cruise test positive for coronavirus

Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the two shared a room on the Celebrity Millennium.

The cruise line said they don’t have any symptoms and are currently in isolation.

The two tested positive during a required end-of-cruise test.

Earlier this week, the parent company of Celebrity Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Group, tweeted the Millennium was the first ship to sail with guests from North America.

All passengers and crew were fully vaccinated prior to the trip, which set sail from Saint Maarten on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

