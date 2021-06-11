Toot’n Toum raises over $84,000 for Heal the City

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toot’n Totum raised $84,437 through a raffle benefiting a free health clinic in Amarillo.

The business partnered with Heal the City to raise funds for the clinic, which provides medical assistance for those without insurance in the Texas Panhandle.

The raffle took place from April 27 to May 17.

TNT also had another raffle for charity in conjunction with the one for HTC.

Out of the 84 stores participating in the raffle, the top three stores and the District Manager of raffle ticket sales won $500 each to donate to their chosen organization.

Store #44 at River Road and Loop 335 chose to donate $550 to HTC.

Gracie’s Project received $500 from Store #52 at River Road and Willow Creek.

Store #59 at Interstate 27 and 45th Avenue chose to donate their $500 to The Wounded Warrior Project.

The District Manager donated $500 to Wild West Rehabilitation Center.

