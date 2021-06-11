Viewers Choice Awards
Slightly cooler today, storm chances return tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend
A cold front is pushing in this morning bringing slightly cooler weather
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front is pushing through this morning that will cause a switch in the wind direction from a southeast wind to a northeast wind. This cold front will also cool down most highs into the 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy today with high temperatures into the low-to-mid 90s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows falling into the 60s. Saturday, there is a chance at seeing a few scattered thunderstorms. Sunday evening into the overnight hours, there’s another chance at seeing a few scattered thunderstorms.

