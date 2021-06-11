Slight cool down ahead

High humidity has returned to much of the area for the overnight hours and this will keep us in the upper 60s and low 70s Friday morning. A cool front will move into the central panhandle by midday with gusty north winds and highs that will remain in the low 90s for the afternoon hours. The SE panhandle and eastern New Mexico may stay very hot since the cool front will take longer to reach these areas. Upper 80s and low 90s will be with us for the weekend along with a slight chance for some late day and evening thunderstorms.

