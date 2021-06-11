Pantex completed production for nuclear missile

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex has completed the production for the last nuclear missile in their W801 alteration program last month.

The program started in late 2017 working with other major groups to replace critical parts in the air-delivered weapon system with new hardware keeping it up to date.

Pantex experienced challenges working through COVID-19 but say completion of this project increases U.S. national security.

