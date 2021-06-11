City of Amarillo enhances safety features for bicyclists, adds bike lanes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has added more bike lanes and enhanced safety features for bicyclists.

According to a news release, the most notable improvement is the installation of new bike lanes on Southwest 7th Avenue and Southwest 8th Avenue that will connect downtown with Rails to Trails.

The new lanes will run from the Hodgetown area to Crockett Street and from Johnson Street to Bonham Street.

The new lanes are being striped and will be operational the week of June 14. The city says traffic operations staff will add proper signage to the areas.

The new lanes will give cyclists more opportunities to commute from one location to another and will create a connective path from downtown Amarillo to Coulter Street via Rails to Trails and to the Julian area via 15th Avenue.

You can find new or re-striped bike lanes and shared lanes at the following locations:

8th Avenue from Buchanan Street to Crockett Street (one way traveling west).

7th Avenue from Crockett Street to Buchanan Street (one way traveling east).

15th Avenue from Bonham Street to Johnson Street.

Johnson Street from 15th Avenue to the Hodgetown area.

