Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Calif. student defies odds, gets 21 college acceptances, $2.4 million in scholarships

By KSBW staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINAS, Calif. (KSBW) - From Stanford to Yale and UCLA, Everett Alvarez High School valedictorian Jorge Marquez Sanchez was accepted to 21 universities and offered a whopping $2.4 million in scholarships.

But it’s Harvard he’s chosen.

Marquez Sanchez says it wasn’t easy.

“I tried to take the most rigorous course available. I also tried to volunteer a lot of activities ... I also did community service at Salvation Army, and when applying to college, I try to really look at myself to see, who I am as a person,” he said.

Experiencing senior year during a pandemic added to the challenges.

“I think many people underestimate how difficult it was,” he said. “It was difficult having Wi-Fi problems sometimes, not having help right away when you need it, learning most of it by yourself because you don’t really have a teacher.”

While he doesn’t know what the future holds just yet, he knows that he wants to give back.

“My main goal is to be able to empower communities, underprivileged communities so that I’m able to increase their resources,” Marques Sanchez said.

He is now a role model to the students everywhere, said Dan Burns, superintendent of Salinas Union High School District.

“So when he goes off to Harvard on a Fulbright scholarship, he will be coming from a community where that normally doesn’t happen,” he said. ”And so he will be a great model for other students to look up to for their potential achievement, as well as they start their freshman year coming in.”

Marquez Sanchez said he is excited to start college at Harvard in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Maddox
Woman charged with felony DWI after vehicle crashes into Moore County deputy
Jerry Rene Medrano
Officials: Man wanted for bond forfeiture on charge of sexual abuse of a child
1 man injured after a 2 semi crash on US Highway 54
Police search for driver involved in Carolina Beach Road hit and run with serious injuries
2 men arrested after standoff in Borger
AAMW PARVOVIRUS
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare continues efforts to prevent spread of potentially fatal disease

Latest News

Amarillo police give over 300 citations, make 10 arrests during ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1 billion vaccine doses for world
A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.
WATCH: Officer and bystander team up to rescue stranded stingray
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas woman sues trooper over use of PIT maneuver