Amarillo provides Partial Grant to Panhandle Community Services to paint a Mural

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services received a matching grant from the City of Amarillo to paint a mural on their Amarillo office building.

According to the City of Amarillo, investment in public art is a vital part of the city’s goals to enhance the City’s appearance, increase employment opportunities in the arts, raise awareness and appreciation of the value of art, create civic pride, reduce blight, and encourage tourism.

PCS has commissioned Blank Spaces, a local nonprofit, under the directorship of Shawn Kennedy and Shanda O’Neill with their group of interns who are primarily from Caprock High School.

The Community is invited to help paint this project on Saturday June 12, and Sunday, June 13, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

“Our goal is to create, through artistic expression, a reminder that we are a community that cares about its people and fosters a spirit of resilience. It will represent roadmaps of success and celebrate those who have braved those steps and now stand on the other side as a beacon to others. The project will be easily accessible and widely viewed from 8th Ave,” explains Christy Hilbert, communications director.

“PCS, like our clients, is a blank canvas ready to tell a story of overcoming.” Shared Magi York, Executive Director. “Our mission is to be a significant influence in meeting the changing needs of Panhandle families by providing direct services and encouragement to turn poverty into opportunity and to attain a higher quality of life by achieving self-sufficiency.”

The key phrase to be displayed on the mural project is “Inspire Community Action”.

The project will cover the front and partial side of our home office in Amarillo at 1309 8th Street close to downtown.

Sections will cover 456 square feet on a north wall, wrapping around to cover 960 square feet on a west wall of the building.

