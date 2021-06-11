Amarillo police give over 300 citations, make 10 arrests during ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department released the number of citations given and arrests made during their ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign.

The campaign was funded by a TxDOT grant, which allowed APD to put extra officers on the road and enforce seat belt and child restraint laws from May 24 to June 6.

During that period, officers issued 219 seat belt citations, 14 child restraint citations, 92 speeding citations and 15 distracted driving citations.

APD also gave 238 warnings and citations for “other violations.”

Officers also made 10 arrests for a variety of charges, including misdemeanor and felony.

Although the Click it or Ticket campaign has come to an end for the year, APD said they are continuing to focus on issues such as proper child restraint.

The department has a comprehensive traffic grant from TxDOT to fund extra officers for concentration on enforcement efforts such as DWI, speeding, seatbelt and child restraint throughout the year.

