Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police give over 300 citations, make 10 arrests during ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign

(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department released the number of citations given and arrests made during their ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign.

The campaign was funded by a TxDOT grant, which allowed APD to put extra officers on the road and enforce seat belt and child restraint laws from May 24 to June 6.

During that period, officers issued 219 seat belt citations, 14 child restraint citations, 92 speeding citations and 15 distracted driving citations.

APD also gave 238 warnings and citations for “other violations.”

Officers also made 10 arrests for a variety of charges, including misdemeanor and felony.

Although the Click it or Ticket campaign has come to an end for the year, APD said they are continuing to focus on issues such as proper child restraint.

The department has a comprehensive traffic grant from TxDOT to fund extra officers for concentration on enforcement efforts such as DWI, speeding, seatbelt and child restraint throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Maddox
Woman charged with felony DWI after vehicle crashes into Moore County deputy
Jerry Rene Medrano
Officials: Man wanted for bond forfeiture on charge of sexual abuse of a child
1 man injured after a 2 semi crash on US Highway 54
Police search for driver involved in Carolina Beach Road hit and run with serious injuries
2 men arrested after standoff in Borger
AAMW PARVOVIRUS
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare continues efforts to prevent spread of potentially fatal disease

Latest News

GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave visits with WT Environmental Science group, studying heat dangers in Canyon
Slight cool down ahead
Slight cool down ahead
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will build a border wall, but doesn’t yet give details on cost or location
AAMW PARVOVIRUS
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare continues efforts to prevent spread of potentially fatal disease