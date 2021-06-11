Amarillo police arrest teen for murder charge related to drive-by shooting death
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a 17-year-old for the death of an 18-year-old girl after a drive-by shooting that happened in May.
Police say they obtained a murder warrant on June 4 and arrested 17-year-old Arrington Grace Sleeper.
Sleeper is facing murder charges after Chloe Vivens was shot in a drive-by shooting near South Florida Street and 8th Avenue.
Vivens died from her injuries on May 31.
The case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.