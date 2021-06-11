Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo High sends off 14 seniors after historic run to UIL 5A State Semifinals

Sandies fall short to Barbers Hill 12-8
The Amarillo High Sandies fall to Barbers Hill 12-8 in the UIL 5A State Semifinals. First trip...
The Amarillo High Sandies fall to Barbers Hill 12-8 in the UIL 5A State Semifinals. First trip to State since 2016, and the Sandies sendoff 14 seniors.(kfda)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies (33-10 end their historic season at the UIL 5A State Semifinals against Barbers Hill 12-8. The Sandies sendoff 14 seniors after advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2016, and fourth time in program history.

Amarillo High started off hot, tallying four runs in the first inning. Tristen Curless’ 2 RBI triple highlighted the first frame. Barbers Hill tied it at the bottom of the first, 4-4, and then stole the lead in the second inning. Amarillo High senior and TCU signee Jake Maynard’s 3 RBI triple in the third gave the Sandies momentum and a 7-5 lead. The Sandies collected 11 hits total.

Barbers Hill threw a dagger in the sixth frame, starting with 2 RBI double on a fly ball to left field by Eagle’s Braden Jacobs. The Eagles totaled six runs in the sixth frame. The Eagles retired the side in the final inning, taking down Amarillo High 12-8.

Tristan Curless started the game on the hill for Amarillo High. The pitcher allowed six hits and six runs over four and two-thirds innings pitched, striking out two.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

