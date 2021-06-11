Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Bombers compete in last away games this weekend before their home opener, June 20th

Bombers will play the Omaha Kings June 20th in home opener
By Paige Sachse
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bombers have two more games this weekend before they head back to Amarillo for their home opener.

They play the Wichita Wings this Friday and Saturday.

Even though the team is a shoe-in for the playoffs, head coach Chad Webb says the team is still looking for a win over the experienced Wichita team.

“Wichita is kind of the team with the most experience and the most background, you know they’ve been around for forty plus years.” Webb says. “They’re very good so, what we are trying to do is since the playoffs are in the same location, we want to use this weekend as kind of a practice run for the playoffs.”

First touch for their home opener will be next Sunday, June 20th against the Omaha Kings at 4 p.m.

