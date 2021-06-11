AC one of 11 college’s receiving $100,000 statewide Texas Mutual Safety education grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Mutual Insurance Company is awarding a $100,000 grant to Amarillo College to continue funding AC’s Safety and Environmental Technology program, which provides workplace safety courses for community employers, workers and the general public.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Texas Mutual, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has given the $100,000 grant to the college to support its risk management program.

The college is using the funds to add new courses including ‘Flaggers in the Work Zones’ and ‘Mental Health First Aid.’

“Thanks to the grant from Texas Mutual, we’ve been able to expand our safety training offerings to the community,” said AC President Russell Lowery-Hart, Ph.D. “We’re proud to offer our local employees support in these and other areas of need.”

Amarillo College launched its risk management program in 2016 to provide training for increased safety awareness and to reduce work-related accidents and injuries.

The program offers a wide range of courses relative to Amarillo’s workforce.

In addition to the new courses on work zone safety and mental health first aid, the program offers first aid/CPR, OSHA 10/30, confined space entry, accident investigation, trenching and shoring and genie factory boom lift/scissor lift training to name a few.

“For more than two decades, we have proudly partnered with colleges across Texas in providing their local communities access to safety programs,” said Eric Bourquin, vice president of safety services at Texas Mutual. “We know that a strong workforce is a safe one, and we’re proud to continue investing in these programs on our journey to create a stronger, safer Texas.”

