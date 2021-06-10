Woman charged with felony DWI after vehicle crashes into Moore County deputy

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after the vehicle she was driving struck a Moore County deputy’s vehicle Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the U.S. 87 overpass on W. 1st Street in Dumas.

Moore County officials said the deputy was east on the overpass when a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle merged into the lane of travel and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The vehicle struck the deputy and both vehicles came to a stop, blocking the lanes of traffic.

After the deputy exited his vehicle, he checked on the passengers of the Volkswagen, which included a driver, front-seat passenger and two children in the backseat.

The deputy helped the passengers out of the vehicle and moved them to another location to avoid them being struck while blocking traffic.

Officials said the driver, identified as Melissa Maddox, was driving with several cans of opened alcohol in the vehicle and an open box of beer in the backseat.

The deputy said he smelt a ‘strong odor of alcohol’ on the driver’s breath.

Dumas Police Department investigated the crash, arrested Maddox and took her to Moore County Jail.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated with child passengers under 15 years of age, a state jail felony, according to police.

The deputy was not injured in the crash, and the occupants of the other vehicle refused medical assistance.

