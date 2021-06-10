Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Wicked Heat

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heat advisories are in effect for today, thanks to high heat and humidity, which could leave some areas feeling like they’re in the 105-115 degree range today, which crosses over the threshold into dangerous territory. In terms of actual temperatures, Amarillo will see the possibility for 102, which would be a record for today. Winds will be out of the southwest after the dryline passes at 15-20 mph, with sunny skies. Going into Friday, we’ll see a cold front roll in, giving us much needed relief from the heat.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Brandon Lyle Henk
Man wanted in Randall County for felony assault, probation violation
Police search for driver involved in Carolina Beach Road hit and run with serious injuries
2 men arrested after standoff in Borger
Police said Zaylee Zamora, a 1-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas, has...
Texas 1-year-old in Amber Alert, mother found safe, police say
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two men after finding more than $12 million of...
DPS trooper reports finding nearly $12 million worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County