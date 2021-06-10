Wicked Heat

Heat advisories are in effect for today, thanks to high heat and humidity, which could leave some areas feeling like they’re in the 105-115 degree range today, which crosses over the threshold into dangerous territory. In terms of actual temperatures, Amarillo will see the possibility for 102, which would be a record for today. Winds will be out of the southwest after the dryline passes at 15-20 mph, with sunny skies. Going into Friday, we’ll see a cold front roll in, giving us much needed relief from the heat.