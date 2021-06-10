This year’s Dogie Days expected to raise more money than previous years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This evening kicks off the first day to the 75th anniversary of Dogie Days in Dumas.

This year the Dumas Noon Lyons Club expects a record crowd as last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Not having this event last year impacted over 30 non-profits in the Moore County area, so this year with a couple of changes, a big giveaway and more BBQ beef than ever cooked; the town expects to raise more money than ever for charity.

This event benefits organizations like Meals on Wheels, the YMCA, some Dumas Noon Lyons Club projects and many more.

“The year before last we raised around $117,000 to go to all those various organizations and causes. We’re expecting to do better than that this year. We think there’s no reason to think that we won’t have one of the best years ever. So that would put us in the neighborhood of net profits in the neighborhood of $130,000 to $150,000 which would be great on a couple of accounts. One, it benefits some great services, organizations and agencies. The second reason is, we didn’t have the fundraiser last year. We were able to go ahead and basically because of reserves and continue to contribute to a lot of those organizations, but it depleted our reserves and so this would be really important for the club, for the organization to have a big year to be able to replenish some of those reserves as well as continue to support the organizations,” said Kirk Welch, head wrangler, Dogie Days 2021.

The week kicks off with a carnival and many came out to support the organizations.

Tomorrow starting at 11 a.m., they expect to feed around 6,000 people with a BBQ. They are cooking 9,000 pounds of beef, the most they’ve ever cooked plus, there will be a live performance by Ed Montana.

Friday, many high school reunions will celebrate at the event.

And then Saturday the day will kick off with a parade with over 100 floats and at the end of the night, they will have a drawing for a new Chevy Silverado.

“Not having this last year, it’s something that is just a habit. It’s a habit. Dogie Days is something that’s a part of life in Dumas, Texas and when we realize after a year of not having it, how important it was to us, I think that’s why we’re feeling so much excitement and anticipation for this year. Everybody’s getting ready, or looking forward to just coming out and being a community and not worrying about masks and stuff,” said Welch.

What’s different this year is you can buy tickets online. They did this in hopes to make a bigger impact.

So, you can be anywhere to win the Chevy Silverado pickup truck and you do not have to be in attendance to win.

