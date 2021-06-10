Viewers Choice Awards
Roosevelt County seeking 40 interns for paid summer program

Do you consider yourself middle class?
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Roosevelt County is looking to hire up to 40 students as part of their summer internship program.

The internship is open to local high school students in partnership with the New Mexico Public Education Department.

Thanks to grant funding, the county is offering $10.50 per hour for the six-week internships.

Applicants must be 16 to 18 years old, or 15 years old with a valid work permit, and must reside in Roosevelt County.

“We are excited to host this program to help the youth of our county gain valuable knowledge and experience working with government agencies and local businesses to aid them in career exploration and setting goals for their future as they prepare to enter the workforce.” stated HR Coordinator Debra Olds. “As we build out this program, we need eligible students to apply for this great opportunity.”

Students will be placed at variou sentities withing the county that have signedf up to host a student intern.

Participating entities are set to provide on-the-job experience to aid them in gaining skills and knowledge as they prepare to enter the workforce.

Those interested in applying may begin the by filling out this form.

